Man with dementia missing after likely driving to West Jordan grocery store

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing West Jordan man with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for 83-year-old Robert Odenwalder. He was last seen Saturday around noon in the area of 9100 South and 5100 West.

Officials say Odenwalder was driving to the grocery store — possibly the Smith's at either 4000 West and 9000 South, or 5600 West and 7000 South. He was driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate number C36 9DM.

He reportedly has dementia, and in particular has "difficulty with geography and orientation."

Odenwalder is described as a white man, 5'11", 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. A photo was not available.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, a gray hoodie, and a gold watch with the Kennecott logo in the center.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.