Missing Carbon County man found dead 5 days after Silver Alert

PRICE, Utah — A Utah man who recently went missing has been found dead.

Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for 70-year-old Guadalupe Molinar, also known as "Lupe." He hadn't been seen or heard from since Oct. 8, and authorities said he had recently been showing signs of dementia.

The Price City Police Department, which was investigating his disappearance, reported that Molinar was found deceased Sunday night.

His body was found in a rural area southeast of his home, police said. No further details were provided.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office will now take over the investigation into his death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lupe’s family and we thank all of those who have assisted in this investigation," the police department wrote in the Facebook post announcing the news.