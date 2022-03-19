MISSING: Silver Alert activated for 59 year-old Salt Lake man

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are asking the public for help in locating a 59 year-old man who's been missing since Friday morning.

Anthony Nowinski was last seen Friday morning around 10:00 a.m in the area of 1000 East South Temple.

He was wearing a black button-up shirt and light-colored jeans with bare feet. He's considered at-risk because he suffers from a form of dementia. As such, he does not have the cognitive ability to know where he's going and often does not remember his own name.

If you have any information regarding his location, you're asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-48946.