MISSING: Silver Alert activated for 75 year-old Ogden man

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a 75 year-old man who's been missing since Saturday Morning.

James Buchanan was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at a bus stop in the area of 5000 South 300 East in Washington Terrace walking towards the Lake Park Apartments.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray coat, light stone washed jeans, tan leather gloves, a black beanie, and black tennis shoes. He does not have any bags or phone, but may have a wallet and keys.

James has severe dementia, is anemic, and also has type 2 diabetes and requires insulin.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-395-8221.