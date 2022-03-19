Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MISSING: Silver Alert activated for 75 year-old Ogden man

Silver Alert
MGN
Silver Alert
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 13:08:35-04

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a 75 year-old man who's been missing since Saturday Morning.

James Buchanan was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at a bus stop in the area of 5000 South 300 East in Washington Terrace walking towards the Lake Park Apartments.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray coat, light stone washed jeans, tan leather gloves, a black beanie, and black tennis shoes. He does not have any bags or phone, but may have a wallet and keys.

James has severe dementia, is anemic, and also has type 2 diabetes and requires insulin.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-395-8221.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere