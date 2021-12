COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — NORAD is short for North American Aerospace Defense Command.

It protects the skies over America 24-7-365, but since 1955 it has tracked Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their way around the world on Christmas Eve.

Lt. General Alain Pelletier is the Deputy Commander of NORAD and he joined the Good Day Utah crew Friday morning with the latest on Santa Claus.

If you want to track Santa, go to this website, or call 1-800-HI-NORAD, or 1-800-446-6723.