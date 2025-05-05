Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash slowing traffic along southbound I-15

Posted
and last updated

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — First responders are now at the scene of a crash along southbound I-15 near Bountiful. The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation just before noon.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of traffic, blocking 3 of the 5 lanes. This is between West 1600 North and West 400 North.

Watch: Crews respond to crash on southbound I-15 that is blocking multiple lanes

What led to the crash is still unknown, but FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere