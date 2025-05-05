Crash slowing traffic along southbound I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — First responders are now at the scene of a crash along southbound I-15 near Bountiful. The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation just before noon.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of traffic, blocking 3 of the 5 lanes. This is between West 1600 North and West 400 North.

Watch: Crews respond to crash on southbound I-15 that is blocking multiple lanes

What led to the crash is still unknown, but FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.