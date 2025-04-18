Have you seen me? Police ask public for help finding missing and endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered Salt Lake City man with urgent mental health needs.

Viliami Hemaloto, 33, was last seen yesterday getting off TRAX at the Millcreek station at 1:14 p.m. and may have gotten on a bus and could be on or near the Jordan River Trail.

Hemaloto is diabetic, walks with a cane, and has both feed amputated. He is also believed to have urgent mental health needs.

He was wearing a red hoodie, dark shorts and white shoes. He is described as being a Pacific Islander male, is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

