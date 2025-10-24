Here's where legally mandated public hearings on Utah GOP's proposed initiative will be held

SALT LAKE CITY — For that initiative to be sent to the legislature for approval, it will require approximately 70,000 signatures from at least 26 state Senate districts.

President of Eagle Forum, Gayle Ruzicka, stated that this initiative would enable people to have a say in the process.

"It’s fine to give recommendations, but the final decision lies with the legislature,” Ruzicka said. “And because the judges ruled that the legislature doesn’t have that authority, and they were ruling unconstitutionally."

According to Better Boundaries Executive Director Elizabeth Rasmussen, Proposition 4 not only created the Independent Redistricting Commission but also created standards for drawing maps.

“You have to keep cities together as much as possible, counties together, respect natural boundaries, communities of interest should remain together,” Rasmussen said. “So, these two things were added to the redistricting process so the legislature couldn't intentionally or unintentionally favor a party or politician.”

The Utah GOP initiative must get its signatures by November 15.

"People have the opportunity to ask questions, find out exactly what’s going on and have it explained to them,” Ruzicka said. "Let’s do this again do it right and let the people have the opportunity to have this petition signed and get this fixed.”

Rasmussen said people voted for Proposition 4 about seven years ago.

“Instead of going to the ballot for voters to vote on it goes to the legislature, the same body that’s been fighting this for 7 years now…” Rasmussen said. "Just seeing this go back and forth, we just are wondering, why can’t we just follow what Utahns wanted?"

Saturday’s events will be an opportunity for the public to weigh in on the topic.

All locations will allow for one hour of public comment.

Here is a link to all the locations.