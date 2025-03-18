Lehi police search for man who entered junior high school without permission

LEHI, Utah — The Lehi Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who entered a local junior high school searching for a student.

According to the department, the man entered the school and was confronted by an administrator who explained the man needed to check in at the office. The man then left the school abruptly.

Officials did not reveal which school the man was seen at.

The man claimed he was there looking for a female student, however, neither the student nor her parents know the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to email investigators at lsouthwick@lehi-ut.gov.