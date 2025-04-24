Missing Endangered Child alert issued for 13-year-old Kearns girl

KEARNS, Utah — A Missing Endangered Child alert has been issued for a 13-year-girl last seen Wednesday morning in Kearns.

Yadira Rodriguez was last seen leaving Thomas Jefferson Junior High School at 11:30 a.m., according to the Unified Police Department.

It's not known why Rodriguez left the school at that time.

Rodriguez was wearing black baggie pants, a black long-sleeved hoodie with a white chicken embroidered on it and black shoes when she went missing.

She is 5'4" and weights 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.