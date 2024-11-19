New bathroom designs in Utah schools aim to keep students safe

MAGNA, Utah — While a new design coming to northern Utah school bathrooms has some parents concerned, the Granite School District claims the change will actually keep students safer.

“Our schools are designed for student safety. Our bathrooms are being designed for student safety," said district spokesperson Andrea Stringham. "That is our one and only agenda item.”

The design has two large entrances leading into individual, gender-designated small rooms with toilets. Each room has one toilet and floor-to-ceiling doors and walls.

The handwashing area is the only shared space and will be entirely open to the hallway. District officials hope the design will put a stop to bullying and vandalism that happens inside its school restrooms.

“They're ruining sinks, they're graffiti on the wall. There's a lot of bullying, cyberbullying, that happens. Even over the weekend, we had an email from a parent saying her child was videotaped in the bathroom, just his shoes, and it was posted on social media just to embarrass the child,” added Stringham.

The design is similar to a traditional elementary school bathroom design.

“It's easier for teachers, supervisors to be in the area to take a look in and to see what's going on in the bathrooms," Stringham said. "The way that traditional bathrooms are set up is there's one door in, and it's very closed off. You can't have somebody standing there 24/7, monitoring the bathroom.”

The bathrooms at Cyprus High School are currently under construction and will be done by the fall of next year.

The changes aren't new for the district or for schools across the country.

“A lot of school districts around the country have changed [to] this, and they're seeing a massive decrease in bullying, a massive decrease in vandalism, and that's what we are hoping to accomplish here,” said Stringham.

A few parents on social media are upset over issues with boys and girls using the same area to wash their hands. However, for students who don’t feel comfortable using the new restrooms, there will still be a place for them to go.

“These are just a second option that students can have," Stringham explained. "We still have traditional bathrooms on the same floors in all of these schools. This is just another option for kids who don't feel safe going into those bathrooms. We've had reports of kids who feel so uncomfortable using bathrooms at school, they will go home, they'll leave the campus to use a restroom.”