Police looking for missing Provo teen who could also be in West Valley City

PROVO, Utah — Police are looking for a missing teenager from Provo who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

The Provo Police Department issued a missing person notice Saturday evening for 13-year-old Gabriel Kotlov. They said he was last seen at school in Provo but did not specify what school he attends.

Officials noted that he has connections in West Valley City and may have gone there. It was not stated whether he ran away from home or if police believe he's in danger.

He is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall and approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 801-852-6210.