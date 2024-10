SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is currently reporting a power outage that is impacting 5,134 customers across the Jordan Valley and its surrounding areas.

The outage was first reported by the utility company at 11:41 a.m. Friday morning. The utility says the issue appears to be a substation problem but crews are working to investigate the outage and restore service.

For more information on the outage or to report outages in your area you can followthis link.