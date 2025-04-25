Silver Alert activated for missing Salt Lake City man with special needs and dog

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Salt Lake City man with special needs.

Michael Morgan, 74, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on April 24 near 800 North Wooden Lane. He is living with Parkinson's and dementia and may be with a small black Shih Tzu dog.

Morgan was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.