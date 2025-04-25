Watch Now
Silver Alert activated for missing Salt Lake City man with special needs and dog

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Salt Lake City man with special needs.

Michael Morgan, 74, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on April 24 near 800 North Wooden Lane. He is living with Parkinson's and dementia and may be with a small black Shih Tzu dog.

Morgan was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

