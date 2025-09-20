Silver Alert issued for Fort Duchesne woman last seen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert was issued for a Fort Duchesne woman who was last seen in the Salt Lake City area early Saturday morning.

Debra Penningjack, 63, was last seen in the area of 110 West 600 South around 12:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City Police say she was last seen wearing a purple coat, dark pants, and carrying a brown shoulder bag. She is 5-foot-4, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair typically tied in a ponytail.

She is known to frequent hotels in downtown Salt Lake City. It has also been reported that she has developing cognitive and memory issues.

If you have seen Debra, or know where she might be, you're asked to contact Salt Lake City Police, or simply call 911.