Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City woman

A photo of Glenda Harrison, 63, released by Salt Lake City Police. In the image she has brown hair and dark blue eyes.
SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert was issued for a woman police say has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Glenda Harrison, 63, was last seen near 1200 West Iola Avenue around 3:30 a.m. She is believed to have left her home on foot, and was last seen wearing a purple Scooby-Doo shirt, black pajama shorts with teddy bears, and gray slippers.

She has a history of stroke and suicidal behavior. She also has mobility issues that cause her to drag her right leg and has limited use of her right arm.

If you see her, or know where she might be, please contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000, or simply dial 911.

