Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A silver alert was issued Saturday morning for a Salt Lake City woman who's been missing since Friday afternoon.

Amy Anderson, 59, was last seen in the area of 258 West 700 South around 1:00 p.m. Friday. She was last seen wearing a striped printed tank top, pink pants, and a white jacket.

She is 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She has been diagnosed with both schizophrenia and dementia.

If you see Amy, or know where she is, contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000, or simply call 911.