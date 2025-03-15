Video shows wild crash between school bus, motorcycle

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle collided with a school bus in Salt Lake City, and a nearby driver caught the incident on their dashcam.

It happened Friday morning at the intersection of 2700 South and 1300 East.

The video shows the bus turning left, and the motorcycle crashes into the side of the bus near the rear wheels. It was not clear whether the light was red when the rider entered the intersection, but the traffic light for the other direction turned green about three seconds after the collision.

It's not known if there were any students on the bus at the time. FOX 13 News has inquired about the accident with Salt Lake City Police and the Salt Lake City School District but has not yet heard back.

The condition of the biker is also not known; however, the video shows them standing up seconds after the incident and jogging to the side of the road.