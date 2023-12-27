Ogden 'Hat Bar' owner says local artists have been struggling to find patrons

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is an arts city with a vibrant culture, but local artists say that with the rising costs of everything, it’s harder to find support for their small businesses.

Inside “The Monarch” in Ogden is a special kind of hat business. Abbie Devers owns Gypsy Dream Hat Bar and Art Studio.

“When we do a design, we do it for ourselves, but when somebody actually loves it — and I hear it all the time, 'Oh, you’re the hat girl in Ogden!' — It’s just humbling,” said Devers.

She paints and decorates hats. She opened her store earlier this year.

“When I started painting the hats, I didn’t really do anything to the band, I just left them. And when one day I was just like, 'I’m going to start adding stuff to it,' and it just kind of happened like this,” said Devers.

People can come in and find a hat that Devers already created, or she helps them pick out accessories and make one themselves.

“It’s really a piece of art that you’re wearing," she said.

But, as much as Devers loves what she does, times are tough. She said the local art scene is struggling, with more artists having to leave their art and find jobs to pay the bills.

“If we all have to get a normal job, then when is the time that we can have for our art, and then the city won’t be an art city anymore,” said Devers’

She said the city has been supportive with helping raise awareness about the importance of supporting local.

“It’s pretty simple — when you spend your money in the community, that money is going to stay in the community, and it’s going to circulate through that community. And the only thing that’s going to happen from that is that community will be richer,” said Devers.

And, she says, there are ways to help any artist whose work you like that don’t cost you money.

“If you can’t afford to come in and to do something with me, just helping share my social media — maybe you know somebody who might enjoy doing something like this," she said. "And not just me either — it’s any artist friends you may have.”

Another way to support local artists in Ogden is by visiting the First Friday art stroll. You can learn more about artists offering cool things and see the art they want to share.

You can learn more about Abbie Devers and Gypsy Dream Hat Bar and Art Studio on her website or her Instagram page.