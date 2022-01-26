Online sales may be coming soon to Utah liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY — The agency that regulates Utah alcohol sales is asking the legislature for nearly $3.2 million to start a pilot program to let state-run liquor stores sell booze online.

Under the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s plan, two liquor stores would start “click and collect” systems, to sell alcoholic products online. One of the stores would be the relocated store in West Valley City, at 5432 W. High Market Drive, which is scheduled to open later this year — and is being built out to accommodate the online program.

The online sales proposal was part of a bill passed by the Utah Legislature last year, and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

The law allows online ordering of beer at liquor stores, if the retailer processes the payment only after the customer goes into the store and verifies that they are 21 and older and “the patron who placed the order.”

The bill also would allow customers to place an online order at a licensed distillery, beer or winery, or at a state liquor store. Again, the customer would have to enter the business, prove they were 21 or older and the person who placed the order.

