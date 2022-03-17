Peacock at Hogle Zoo attacks 4 kids, lawsuit claims

SALT LAKE CITY — A peacock attacked several children at Utah's Hogle Zoo according to a new lawsuit.

On March 7, the family of a 2-year-old filed a case in the 3rd District Court, stating that a peacock attacked the toddler on April 30, 2021, during a visit. According to the lawsuit documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the same bird assaulted another youngster later that day, as well as two children the day before.

The lawsuit alleges that the bird approached the toddler and scratched her in the face just below her eye, and that the zoo knew this bird had attacked two other children they day before and were aware that at least one required medical attention.

The lawsuit claims the zoo did nothing to prevent further attacks and let the birds roam freely in public areas.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for medical and emotional damages.

The birds have since been removed from free roaming in public areas at the zoo, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

The Washington Post reported in 2015 that several zoos across the country have removed or relocated their flocks of peacocks due to injuries caused to guests.