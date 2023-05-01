Watch Now
Police looking for 2 missing teens from northern Utah treatment center

Brigham City Police Department
JHenry Carroll and Jack Payne
Posted at 9:02 PM, Apr 30, 2023
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find two teenage boys who ran away from an addiction treatment center in Brigham City.

Police said 16-year-old JHenry Carroll and 15-year-old Jack Payne ran away from Catalyst RTC.

A witness told police that the boys were planning to go to Ogden, then Salt Lake City, then eventually Los Angeles. Their families live in California, but police said the boys have not contacted their families.

Officials added that one of the boys may have friends at a skate park in Weber County.

Carroll is 5’7”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans and black shoes.

Payne is 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans with white shoes.

Anyone who sees them or has information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call the Box Elder non-emergency dispatch number: (435) 723-5227.

