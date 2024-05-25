Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for missing endangered 13 year-old out of South Salt Lake

A photo of the 13 year-old Daniel de Los Santos Marquez. It's black-and-white, and incredibly compressed, but you can make out his face. He appears to be wearing a plaid jacket that is open, with his arms folded in front.
South Salt Lake Police Department
A photo of the 13 year-old Daniel de Los Santos Marquez. It's black-and-white, and incredibly compressed, but you can make out his face. He appears to be wearing a plaid jacket that is open, with his arms folded in front.
Posted at 7:06 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 09:07:24-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in locating a 13 year-old boy who's been missing since Friday night out of South Salt Lake.

Daniel de Los Santos Marquez, 13, was last seen leaving the Juvenile Receiving Center located at 177 West Price Avenue around 8:30 p.m Friday night. Police are considering him endangered due to his age.

He is 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds with brown eyes, medium length dark hair with red tips. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with who knows where he is or might be is asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-412-3600.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere