Police looking for missing endangered 13 year-old out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in locating a 13 year-old boy who's been missing since Friday night out of South Salt Lake.

Daniel de Los Santos Marquez, 13, was last seen leaving the Juvenile Receiving Center located at 177 West Price Avenue around 8:30 p.m Friday night. Police are considering him endangered due to his age.

He is 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds with brown eyes, medium length dark hair with red tips. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with who knows where he is or might be is asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-412-3600.