SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman last seen Wednesday.

Victoria Veit was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. near Civic Center Drive and Monroe Street.

The 31-year-old is 5'5" with light brown shoulder-length curly hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has information about Veit's whereabouts is asked to call police.