Police searching for missing Brigham City teen

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for help in locating a missing Brigham City boy who is considered to be endangered.

Linkoln is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a lime green coat.

Officials are asking people in the community to look in their yards, sheds, and garages for the boy, but warn about not approaching Linkoln as it may scare him off.

The teen is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Linkoln's whereabouts is urged to call police.