Police searching for missing Kearns woman with dementia, diabetes

KEARNS, Utah — Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing Kearns woman who suffers from early dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Betty Bitsinnie Rock, 74, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Eastview.

Described by police as "petite," Rock is wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown walking shoes, but is not believed to have a jacket. She may also be carrying a floral purse.

Anyone with information on Rock's whereabouts is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.