Popular Bridal Veil Falls reopens to visitors after avalanche

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One of northern Utah's most popular attractions has reopened months after an avalanche shut down visitor access.

Most gates reopened at Bridal Veil Falls on Wednesday, allowing people to once again get a close up look at the 607-foot waterfall in Provo Canyon off SR-189. By noon, around half of the parking lot at the falls were full with visitors eager to return.

Crews used explosives Wednesday to clear out additional debris from the area, and a path at the bottom of the falls remains closed.

Video below shows aftermath of January avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls:

Bridal Veil Falls avalanche drone video

The area had been completely closed off to visitors since January 11 when a naturally-occurring avalanche covered the entire base of the falls. Because the avalanche occurred early in the morning, no visitors were nearby.