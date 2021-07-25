Salt Lake City police issue Silver Alert for missing woman with Alzheimer's

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen Friday.

Laura Turek, 63, is suffering from the early onset of Alzheimer's.

Police say Turek was last seen at the Trax station at 1300 South around 10 a.m. Friday.

Turek is 5'4" and 165 pounds, along with brown hair with gray in front and green eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information on Turek's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.