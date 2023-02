SANDY, Utah — Sandy police are asking for help to find a woman with Downs Syndrome that went missing after work Wednesday afternoon.

42-year-old Lynde Dawn Pearson was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving work around 1800 W 4700 S.

She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants and a gray plaid coat.

Sandy police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 801-799-3000.