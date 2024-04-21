Sandy teen goes missing just before family vacation

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy 13-year-old disappeared the day before she was supposed to leave on vacation.

As each hour goes by, the family of Aaliyah Rose Cabrera-Uta'i grows more and more concerned.

"We're still completely at a dead end," said Aaliyah's aunt, Brigetta Uta'i.

Uta'i said Aaliyah walked out of Mount Jordan Middle School before 10 a.m. on Friday. School security video sent to the family shows the young teen running across 9400 South.

"Between 9:57 a.m. she reappeared at her grandma's house on the security footage around 12:50 p.m.," explained Uta'i.

Uta'i said Aaliyah appeared to be excited to go on the family trip.

"She was all packed up and ready to go," she said. "There was nothing unusual or abnormal to her behavior."

The family spent Friday and Saturday going door-to-door and stopping by nearby businesses to see if anyone's seen her.

"I don't know who she's with, I don't know what she's doing," said Uta'i. "There was a friend who had expressed that there could be a second person involved that's influencing her behavior and that's nervewracking."

According to the Unified Police Department, Aaliyah is 5'3" and was last seen wearing tan pants, a baggy white shirt, black Converse and a brown shoulder bag.

"Any lead or any pictures honestly is the greatest help because we don't know where to look anymore," said her aunt.

If you see her or know anything, call dispatch at 801-840-4000.