SALT LAKE CITY — It's go time for the big guy in the red suit!

Santa Claus has checked his list (we understand he's done it twice) and he is now officially on his way around the world.

Follow his journey on the NORAD "Santa Tracker" to see when he's set to arrive here in Utah. But make sure you're not peeking when he comes down the chimney!

Follow the LIVE "Santa Tracker" below