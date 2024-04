SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing at-risk 12-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday night.

Nora Lund was last seen in the area of 500 East and 9th Avenue.

Police didn't specify where Lund may be headed or if anybody else was with her. A description of what clothing she may be wearing was also not made available.

The girl is described to be 5'2", with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Lund may be, call 911.