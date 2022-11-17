Search underway for missing endangered 3-year-old Hurricane boy

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane police are looking for a 3-year-old boy who is considered to be endangered and with his non-custodial parents.

Legend Giles was supposed to be returned to his biological mother on Monday, but his non-custodial parents, Steven and Wacey Giles, failed to show up.

Police said attempts to locate the men have been unsuccessful. It is believed they are in Nevada or Arizona, traveling in either a gray 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Utah license 3U53Z or a silver 2020 Jeep Gladiator with Utah plate 0N0MN.

Legend is 3'1" with blonde hair and blue eyes, while Steven, 43, has brown hair, blue eyes and stands 6 feet tall. Wacey Giles is 5'10", weighs 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Giles is asked to call Hurricane police at 435-627-4300.