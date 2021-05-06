Silver Alert activated for missing, endangered woman in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert has been activated for a 54-year-old woman who disappeared in Farmington Wednesday.

Laura Waldron was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 52 S 350 E.

The alert says Waldron is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials are particularly concerned about Waldron because she has dementia.

Waldron may be traveling on foot with two dogs: a black lab and a red heeler.

According to police, Waldron's destination is unknown, but she frequently hikes the mountain trails of east Farmington and frequents Lagoon Trail, Farmington Pond, and Woodland Park.

Call 801-451-4141 or 911 if you have any information on Waldron's whereabouts.