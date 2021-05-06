Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert activated for missing, endangered woman in Farmington

items.[0].videoTitle
A Utah Silver Alert has been activated for a 54-year-old woman who disappeared in Farmington Wednesday.
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 08:35:07-04

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert has been activated for a 54-year-old woman who disappeared in Farmington Wednesday.

Laura Waldron was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 52 S 350 E.

The alert says Waldron is Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials are particularly concerned about Waldron because she has dementia.

Waldron may be traveling on foot with two dogs: a black lab and a red heeler.

According to police, Waldron's destination is unknown, but she frequently hikes the mountain trails of east Farmington and frequents Lagoon Trail, Farmington Pond, and Woodland Park.

Call 801-451-4141 or 911 if you have any information on Waldron's whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere