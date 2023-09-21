Silver Alert activated for missing Farr West man with special needs

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Farr West man with special needs.

Daniel Ayotte, age 73, was last seen at the North Ogden Smiths Marketplace location at 2 p.m. in a 2019 black Subaru Forester hatchback.

He reportedly had not taken medication for his blood sugar levels and may get violent without them.

He is white, weighing 270 pounds with gray hair and green eyes at 6 feet and 3 inches tall. He was also last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants.

A plate reader had identified his vehicle at 8:02 p.m. in Ogden heading eastbound on 500 West 2nd Street.

It's believed his destination may be 2481 West Remuda Drive in Farr West.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information can contact the North Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221 or dial 9-1-1.