Missing Lindon man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Anderson has been located and is safe.

Original story:

LINDON, Utah -- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 92-year-old man with Alzheimer's from Lindon.

According to a Silver Alert issued Friday night, Ernel L. Anderson was last seen around 2 p.m. near 300 E. 750 North.

Anderson (pictured above) is 5'4", 160 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, green track-style pants, glasses, a white brimmed hat and brown slip-on shoes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Lindon or Orem police.

The Orem Police Department wrote on Facebook that Anderson is "pretty friendly and will likely stop and talk to anyone that is outside."