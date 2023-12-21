Silver Alert activated for missing Riverton man

RIVERTON, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Riverton man.

76-year-old Boyde Jensen was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. at 1376 Stewart Falls Drive which is 12530 South.

Jensen is described as a white male who stands 5’ 9” tall, weighs 190 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green and white plaid shirt, blue Docker pants and white shoes.

He left in a 2001 green Honda Accord with Utah license plate #3J8HK and had his dog, “Lola,” with him.

Jensen has early stage dementia and is on kidney dialysis.

If you have any information regarding Jensen’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Riverton Police at 801-840-4000 or simple dial 911.