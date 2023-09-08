Silver Alert activated for missing Riverton woman with special needs

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a Riverton woman with special needs on Thursday evening. She was last seen near 4502 West on Copper Hills Parkway and 8000 South.

Lillian Levingston, 81 years old, may possibly be located between South Town Storage in West Jordan and Lodge Assisted Living in Riverton.

Levingston has special needs, is 5'5 feet tall and weighs 142 pounds. She has green eyes, white hair and may be wearing a blue top and navy pants.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information can call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 9-1-1.