SALT LAKE CITY — Karl Noenig, 74 years old, was last seen in the Avenues on January 11, wearing a black jacket, brown khakis and a light blue shirt.

It's believed he may be on foot or using public transportation.

He has a white hair and a white goatee. Police say Noenig is living with health issues that could put him in danger if not found.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.