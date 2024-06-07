Silver Alert activated for missing Salt Lake City woman with reduced cognitive abilities

Watch Now
FOX 13 News
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 06, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Salt Lake City woman with reduced cognitive abilities Thursday afternoon.

Ruth Swanson, 75, was last seen driving near 1800 West California Avenue at 4 p.m. in a silver 2009 Honda Accord. The Utah license plate is A853W.

Swanson is described as a white female 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped blouse with tan pants.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 9-1-1.

