Silver Alert activated for missing Salt Lake City woman with reduced cognitive abilities

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Salt Lake City woman with reduced cognitive abilities Thursday afternoon.

Ruth Swanson, 75, was last seen driving near 1800 West California Avenue at 4 p.m. in a silver 2009 Honda Accord. The Utah license plate is A853W.

Swanson is described as a white female 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped blouse with tan pants.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 9-1-1.

