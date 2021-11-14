Silver Alert canceled after missing Kearns man found safe

UPDATE: Unified Police say Hansen has been found and is safe.

Original report:

__________

KEARNS, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a missing man from Kearns.

Deray Terry Hansen, 67, was last seen a week ago in the area of 4800 West and 4700 South, according to Unified Police. The alert stated that he's showing early signs of dementia.

Hansen is 5'6", 130 pounds, has brown/gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Police say he is most likely on foot and he frequents the Veterans Affairs center.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 801-840-4000.