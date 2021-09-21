Watch
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Grantsville man

Posted at 7:23 PM, Sep 20, 2021
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Grantsville.

Paul Gourley, 81, was last seen Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. He was driving a brown 2012 Toyota RAV4 (Utah license plates: Y32 8ZR) in Grantsville, but his destination was unknown.

The alert says he has dementia.

Gourley is white, 5'8", 140 pounds, and he has gray hair and brown eyes. A photo was not provided.

It was not known what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call the Tooele County Sheriff's Office at 435-882-5600.

