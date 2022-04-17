Silver Alert issued for 82 year-old Salina man

BEAVER, Utah — Salina Police are asking the public for help in locating an 82 year-old man who may be headed to either Arizona or Nevada.

William Edward Hurley, 82, was last seen at a Beaver gas station Saturday afternoon.

He is a 6 foot white male weighing 200 lbs with gray balding hair and a gruff beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green khaki pants, and hearing aides.

He has colon cancer and needs different medications that he did not take with him.

He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda Pilot with a Utah license plate numbered 6E7WR. It is believed he may be headed to either Arizona, or Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Salina PD at 435-896-6471.