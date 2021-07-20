Silver alert issued for 91 year-old SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for Joyle Gaumont, a 91 year-old white female who has been missing since 5pm on July 19g.

Ms. Gaumont is described as being five feet tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and jeans, and possibly is carrying a hand bag.

She was last spotted at 76 South 500 East, and needs a walker but does not have one currently with her.

She has been diagnosed with dementia.

Please call 801-799-3000 or 911 and reference Case No. 21-127-562 with any information about her whereabouts.