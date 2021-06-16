Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old Cache County man

HYRUM, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 94-year-old man in Cache County.

Byron R. Sunderberg was last seen in Hyrum around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He was driving a white 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck, and he reportedly said he was leaving to go get some dirt. He had a shovel and buckets with him, and he said he might go up a canyon. He didn't specify which canyon, however, and authorities say he does not have a cell phone.

Sunderberg is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve buttoned shirt, blue pants, and a straw cowboy hat.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 435-753-7555.