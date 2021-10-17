Silver Alert issued for Carbon County man with mental illness

HELPER, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a missing Carbon County man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Richard Wayne Cormani, 76, was last seen Oct. 2 around noon in the area of 75 D Street in Helper.

Cormani is described as a white man who is 5'5" tall, weighs 210 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. No photos of him or description of his clothing were provided.

Police said he is "severely mentally ill," but did not provide any specific details.

They also said he left home in a vehicle, but his destination was unknown and a description of the vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Price public safety dispatch at 435-637-0890.