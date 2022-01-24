Watch
Silver Alert issued for man reportedly hiking SLC trail

SLCPD
Missing: 53-year-old Donald Brown
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 00:32:57-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public to help them find a man who they say went hiking Sunday afternoon and hasn't returned.

Donald Leslie Brown, 53 last seen on the Limekiln Gulch Trail with his dog around 3 p.m. Officials say he parked his car at the trailhead, located at 309 N. Fairfax Circle.

He was wearing a red wool vest, a red hat, and tan pants. His dog is a brown and white border collie named Tucker.

Brown is 5'11", 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Salt Lake City Police issued a Silver Alert and consider him endangered because he was "showing signs of having a mental health illness." They did not specify any further.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-13742.

