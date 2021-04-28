Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old West Jordan woman with Alzheimer's, dementia

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old West Jordan woman who has memory and health issues.

Rita Gomez was last seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at Aspen Pines Apartments, located at 7366 S. Redwood Road (approximately 1700 West). She is from West Jordan, but authorities did not specify if she lives at Aspen Pines.

Gomez is described as a 5'3" Hispanic woman with blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, and sweatpants that were pink and black in color. She was also carrying a flower-patterned carry-on suitcase.

Gomez has Alzheimer's, dementia and diabetes. Police said she needs medication and does not have it with her.

She mainly speaks Spanish.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 801-840-4000.