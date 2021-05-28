Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person considered "at-risk."

Joe Ray Vialpando, 62, was last seen leaving his apartment on Gregson Avenue (near 3000 S. Main Street) in South Salt Lake Thursday around 4 p.m.

He was wearing a light blue short-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He is 5'6", 200 pounds, has long brown hair, a black/grey beard and brown eyes.

READ: Silver Alert: Missing South Jordan couple may be in Tooele area

Police say Vialpando suffers from memory loss, and he takes several prescription medications that he does not have with him.

They added that the man does not have a vehicle or any trackable devices.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the police department at 801-840-4000.