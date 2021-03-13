Silver Alert cancelled for missing Davis County man

UPDATE: Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for Donald Benton as of 1:32 p.m.

A silver alert has been issued for a Davis County man.

85-year old Donald Benton was last seen at 8:30 Saturday morning at 101 North Fort Lane in Layton.

He is a white male, 5’7” tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a gap between his front teeth, and a moustache. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Donald does have severe dementia, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300, or you can dial 9-1-1.